Style Alert: Kriti Sanon Looked Glamorous In The Alexandre Vauthier Bodycon Minidress

Kriti Sanon wears a dress that is perfect for a party. Here’s something to get you started on your seasonal mood board.

Bollywood actors recently dressed up in their best ensembles for film producer Murad Khetani’s birthday party. Many celebrities attended the star-studded bash, including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and others. Kriti was one of the attendees and did she just break a monsoon fashion rule, No jacket, no maxi dress, but a stylish mini dress to steal many hearts was chosen.

Kriti isn’t afraid to be seen in unusually patterned outfits, and she probably doesn’t see fashion as just fashion. The actress is known for her undeniable knack for making classy and unapologetically daring fashion choices.

Sukriti Grover styled the Mimi actress in a mini body-hugging Alexandre Vauthier gown.Kriti Sanon’s amber yellow mini dress has a body-hugging fit that emphasises her slim figure. It also has a high-low hem on the sides, a draped design, an asymmetrical neckline, shoulder pads, and full-length sleeves. Kriti completed her this Rs. 1,95,882.11 ensemble with strappy silver block heels, patterned half-hoop earrings, and gold-toned statement rings.

For the glam picks, Kriti went with center-parted open tresses with wavy ends, blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin. The outfit is perfect for late-night birthday parties or cocktail dates with your best friends. So, remember to be inspired by Kriti.

Meanwhile on work front: Kriti has several projects in the works for the future. She is currently working on Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, and Adipurush with Prabhas.