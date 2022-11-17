Suhana Khan And Navya Naveli Nanda Engage In Fun Banter Over Latter’s ‘Rajma Chawal’ Post; Check Out!

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have been best friends since childhood. The two of them have often been spotted hanging out with each other on many occasions.

Recently, both of them were spotted at high-profile fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. The love and admiration they share for each other never seem to fade. These star kids were involved in a fun banter on Instagram recently.

On Wednesday, Navya Nanda dropped a cute post where she can be seen lounging on the grass in absolute comfort and ease. A comment was written on Navya’s T-shirt. It said, “Ma, Grand-ma, Raj-ma.” She captioned it, “rajma chawal >.”

Through this post, it is clear that she has been craving for ‘Rajma Chawal.’ She would love to have it with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Soon after she posted it on Instagram, Suhana Khan dropped heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. She commented, “But it’s Wednesday.” In response to Suhana, several fans came out in support of The Archies actor. They said that Navya can eat vegetarian food on Wednesdays, unlike Tuesdays or Thursdays. Some of them hinted that Navya Nanda might be a vegetarian. That is why she craved Rajma Chawal instead of anything else.

A fan with a handle name ‘rajma chawal’ wrote, “Hey there.” Navya funnily wrote, “OMG” with a laughing emoji. Another fan wrote, “Sunday ho ja Wednesday har Roj rajma day.” Navya expressed happiness. She replied a high-five emoji.