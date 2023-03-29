We often see news of star kids dating. There have been reports that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda is dating Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. They are often spotted together and also wish each other non special occasions. Their recent gesture has yet again added fuel to their dating rumours.

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Attend Birthday Party With Friends

On Wednesday, Agastya and Suhana attended the birthday bash of Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahan Shetty.

Suhana looked stunning in a shimmery long dress and heels. While Agastya waen in a black T-shirt and blue denims. Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan and Khushi Kapoor also graced the party.

Agastya Blows A Kiss To Suhana

A video has been shared on a paparazzo’s account where Agastya, Tania and Ahan were seen coming to drop Suhana to her car. SRK’s daughter and Tania shook hands and both laughed as they walked towards the car. Agastya accompanied Suhana to her car.

After having a brief conversation, Suhana waved at him and Agastya was seen blowing her a kiss. Like a true gentleman, he also closed the door of her car. This sweet gesture of Agastya has sparked their dating rumours.

Have a look at the viral video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

For the unversed, it was earlier this year, a source told Hindustan Times that the star kids are in a relationship. Suhana and Agastya attended the Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family last year and reportedly the latter introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members.

They apparently started being in a relationship in the sets of their debut project, The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. They are yet to confirm their relationship.