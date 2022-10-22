Sunny Deol Wanted To Launch Karan With Sara Ali Khan, But Amrita Singh Refused, Read To Know More!!

Be it Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol or Amrita Singh’s beloved Sara Ali Khan, both have now debuted in Bollywood. Sara made her debut in the industry with the film Kedarnath in 2018, while Karan Deol appeared on screen for the first time in 2019 in “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”. But do you know that Sunny Deol wanted both the stars to debut together in the same film but Sara’s mother Amrita Singh was not ready for it at all. So it didn’t work out.

Sunny Deol And Amrita

If media reports are to be believed, Sunny Deol talked to Amrita about the debut of Karan and Sara, but Amrita was not agreeable to it and she had categorically refused, while listening to all this at that time, Sunny was very hurt. He felt that Amrita would never refuse to this. But what actually happened he did not expect. Sara made her debut with Kedarnath a year before Karan, in which she was opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, while a new girl was cast opposite Karan.

Sara Ali Khan

Now the question is that Sunny Deol himself has been a superstar of his era, who has left his mark in action films to romantic movies. In such a situation, why did Amrita refuse her daughter’s debut with Sunny’s son? The reason behind this refusal was their own old relationship? in fact Sunny and Amrita also debuted together in the film Betaab.

Karan Deol

It is said that both had come very close during its shooting. Both were also ready to take this relationship a step further, but only then Amrita came to know about Sunny being married, which Sunny had hidden the most, after which her heart broke and she got away from Sunny. Apart from this, if Sara and Karan had debuted together, they would have been compared to Amrita and Sunny, whose first film was a tremendous hit.