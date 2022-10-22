‘Now I Will Do More South Films’, Says Sanjay Dutt, Also Gave Big Advice To Bollywood!!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is more active in South cinema these days. He won the hearts of the audience by becoming ‘Adheera’ in ‘KGF Chapter 2’, after which he will now be seen in Tamil’s ‘Thalapathy 67’ and Kannada’s ‘KD the Devil’. Recently, the teaser of Kannada film ‘KD the Devil’ was released in Hindi, at the event of which Sanjay Dutt once again gave a statement on Bollywood and South. During this, he said that he will now work in more and more South films. At the same time, he also told what Bollywood should learn from the South in today’s time.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt said at the event, ‘I worked in KGF and now I am working with director Prem in ‘KD – The Devil’. I feel that now I am going to work in more South Indian films’. With this, he said, “I worked in KGF and with SS Rajamouli. I saw that films are being made here with a lot of passion, love and energy, so I think Bollywood should not forget all this’. Sanjay Dutt believes that Bollywood should never forget its roots.

Sanjay Dutt

Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt is a hit actor of Bollywood but he has also won the hearts of the audience by becoming a villain. Sanjay Dutt was last seen on the big screen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor was also in this film. The film was a flop but Sanjay Dutt’s work was well liked in this film like every time.

Talking about the film ‘KD – The Devil’, Dhruv Sarja is playing the lead role in this film. The story of the film is set in the year 1970s. It is being claimed that the story of this film is based on a true incident. The film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi next year.