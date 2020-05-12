Sunny who became mother for the second time with twins; Asher and Noah, is living a perfectly happy life with her husband Daniel Weber and their three adorable kids, Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh. Sunny won the heart of millions after adopting a 21-month-old baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber on July 16, 2017, announced the birth of her twins on 11th February, 2018 through surrogacy. Sunny Leone Shifts To US Taking Her Husband And Kids Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak.

Now that Sunny has moved to US with her husband and kids amids coronavirus breakdown, he is happy having her fabulous family time. In the caption, Sunny wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Sunny’s husband, Daniel Weber also posted a picture on his Instagram account. In the picture, we can see him in his garden. Along with the pic, he wrote, “Getting better with the new vibes”. Annonemous person commented On Daniel’s picture, he questioned them how they managed to travel to the US from India, to which, he replied saying, “klm govt flight.”

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she had opened up about how she’s dealing with the lockdown and everything that’s happening around it. On being asked how the lockdown is treating her, she had revealed, “The lockdown has not been easy. I have three very small toddlers who need a lot of attention and school time. This place needs to be cleaned and all the household duties need to be taken care of. It’s not that it’s so difficult to do each of the things, it’s just that there are not enough hours in the day to do it all.” Sunny Leone Shifts To US Taking Her Husband And Kids Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak.