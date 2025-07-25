Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Shares Financial Advice, Says ₹15 Crore ‘Not Big Amount’

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, recently shared some investment tips on his YouTube channel, calling ₹15 crore neither a large nor small amount. Talking about a recent query from someone seeking investment advice for ₹15 crore, Rajeev said, “₹15 crore na bohot bada hai, na chhota (It’s not a huge amount, nor is it small).” He suggested three broad options—business, real estate, or stocks—eventually declaring business as the best bet.

Explaining further, Rajeev noted that investing in a new venture offers “high risk, high reward.” He said, “Agar naya business hai toh risk toh hoga, par reward bhi zyada milega (If it’s a new business, there will be risk, but the reward will be greater),” adding that it depends on one’s understanding of the product. “Agar nikal gayi toh skyrocket ho sakti hai (If it works, the returns could skyrocket),” he said, claiming it could yield better returns than real estate or stocks.

The YouTuber has frequently addressed critics questioning his financial standing. Responding to those who claim he inherited wealth, Rajeev clarified, “Yes, I was given a lot, but I had to prove myself. I ran a successful jewellery business. Acting, YouTube—these are all passion projects now.” He also stated, “I’m a successful investor. I’ve made a lot on my own and I’m proud of that.”

Rajeev revealed he lives with his mother and respects her authority. “If she asks me to leave the house, I will. I’ll be on the street if that’s what she wants,” he said. To trolls mocking his supposed lifestyle, he snapped, “Even if my mum, dad, or sister are giving me cheques every month—what’s your problem? You people aren’t even worth ₹10.”

Rajeev’s personal life has also remained in headlines. He went through a bitter divorce with actor Charu Asopa. The two, who share a daughter named Ziana, have recently taken to YouTube to publicly criticise each other over custody matters.