Tejasswi Prakash Shares ‘Hey Moments’ With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra From Their Goa Trip – Watch

TV star Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her recent Goa holiday with actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra on Tuesday. She shared her ‘hey moments’ Karan from their trip. They made the most of their relaxing vacation. Her fans reacted to the video.

In the video, she shared a glimpse of both of them making the ‘hey’ gesture with their hands. She wore a multicoloured shirt. Karan wore a pink t-shirt with a white print. She recorded a video of herself saying ‘Hey’ using her hand, with her boyfriend reading the menu. Karan too waved like his girlfriend. At the end of the clip, Tejasswi started laughing. She wore a halter-neck top. She did a bun hairstyle.

Tejasswi captioned it, “Hey y’all (red heart emoji).” Fans commented, “Tejaaswi Prakash, we want to see you in Bollywood,” “You both are so adorable,” “Wow #Tejran so beautiful sweet cute couple #tejranlove,” “Love how Teju laughs.. there’s this face she makes while laughing is the most beautiful face I have ever seen..” “Such cutiessssss…#tejran” etc.

Recently, Tejasswi celebrated Karan’s 38th birthday with their family. She wrote, “Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny.”

Tejasswi recently talked about her and Karan’s wedding plans. She said, “All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain (It is a matter among us). In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it.”