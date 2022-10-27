Thaikkudam Bridge Accuses Kantara Makers Of Stealing The Song, Warns Of Legal Action

Rishabh Shetty’s film Kantara is making a splash at the worldwide box office. Based on the folktale, this film has got a good response from the common people as well as the critics. Kantara has left behind many big films in terms of worldwide earnings, but now there are allegations of stealing songs in this film by Rishabh Shetty. A major music company, Thaikkudam Bridge, on Tuesday, accused the makers of Kantara of plagiarizing their song and the company has warned of legal action by sharing a lengthy post on its Instagram handle.

Sharing the note on Instagram, Thaikkudam Bridge wrote, “Want to make it clear to us and our partners that Thaikkudam Bridge is not affiliated with Kantara. There are many similarities between the audio of our IP Navaram and Varaha Roopam, which is a direct violation of copyright laws and this song is inspired by our work, which is plagiarism. Therefore, we will take legal action against the team that created it.

The music company further wrote, “No permission has been given from our rights on this content and this song is promoted as an original song by the creative team of the film. We request all our listeners to support this and encourage you to sing the right songs. We also urge all our artists to raise their voices to keep the music safe.

Kantara’s Song Varaha Roopam in which Thaikkudam Bridge claims its copyright. The song has been sung by Sai Vignesh and composed by B Ajneesh Loknath. This film made in the Kannada language was first released in Kannada on September 30, 2022, and everyone has been surprised by its earnings in the film. After this, the makers released this film for the audience of the Hindi belt on 14 October and the film has been making continuous flags at the box office from day one.

The story of Kantara, starring and directed by Rishabh Shetty, is based on a folk tale of natives living in a coastal village in Karnataka, revolving around a king’s family, Daiva and Gulika. Rishabh played the character of Kambala champion Shiva in the film. Let us tell you that this film has been produced under the banner of Homble Films, a production house making big films like KGF.