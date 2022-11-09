The Crown Season 5: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Controversial Series!

The highly anticipated ‘The Crown Season 5’ will premiere today on Netflix worldwide. In the penultimate season of the show, which will have an all-new cast this season, various controversial moments of the British monarchy will be featured.

The tumultuous events of the 1990s will be the focus of ‘The Crown Season 5’: from unhappy marriages to the historic Windsor Palace fire, here’s all you need to know about ‘The Crown 5’:

How to watch Season 5 of ‘The Crown’?

‘The Crown Season 5’ will premiere exclusively on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

Cast Of The The Crown Season 5

The complete new cast of ‘The Crown’ has been revealed in recently released photographs from the show. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, and Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Elizabeth Debicki, who replaces Emma Corrin from the previous season, will play Princess Diana. Dominic West will replace Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, while Olivia Williams will replace Emerald Fennell as his then-girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles.

What Is the plot of The Crown?

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will focus on the royal British family’s most turbulent period: the 1990s. The chronology will centre on the divorces of the Queen’s four children, including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew.

Notably, three of the Queen’s four children divorced or separated in 1992, which she memorably referred to as her “annus horribilis.”

Watch The Trailer Below

“The Crown’s upcoming season will feature historical events from the 1990s, when three of the Queen’s four children’s marriages were disintegrating,” Deadline reports and even a fire at Windsor Castle, the Queen’s weekend house where she later spent lockdown.”

Season 6

The filming of ‘The Crown Season 6’ has already begun and has been dogged by controversy. Season 6, rumoured to be the final season, will also include Princess Diana’s death and the subsequent events.