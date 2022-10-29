The Difficulties Of “Kantara” Increased, The Court Banned The Playing Of The Song ‘Varaha Roopam’

The magic of the Kannada film Kantara has spread to every corner of the country. Along with the South, the audience of the North Side is also liking this film very much. Even celebrities can’t stop praising Kantara. The film has everything that will entertain the audience to the fullest. But amidst so many accolades, the film is facing legal action. The reason is that the makers were accused of stealing the song.

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge has accused Kantara of plagiarism over the song ‘Navarasam’. For this, the band’s team demanded legal action against the responsible creative team. After the plagiarism controversy, a verdict has finally been given by the court regarding the song.

Thaikkudam Bridge has claimed that the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ from the film is a copy of their song ‘Navarasam’. The Instagram post claimed that there is no acknowledgement of the content and rights of the song. The post further states that “there is a separate line between inspired and plagiarism’ and hence we are seeking legal action against the responsible creative team. The creative team of the film is showing it as the original content.” The film Kantara is surrounded by this controversy. Now the principal district court of Kozhikode has banned Kantara crew and all music platforms from playing the song ‘Varaha Roopam’.

Thaikkudam Bridge Band has shared a post on Instagram in which it has been informed that Kantara makers have been refused to play the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in theatres. Considering it a case of plagiarism, the court has banned the playing of the song Varaha Roopam. This song will also not be played on all music platforms.

#Kantara *#Hindi version* stands tall, despite multiple films releasing in #Diwali week… Week 2 is HIGHER than Week 1… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr, Thu 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 31.70 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/PGdCEKnWIP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2022

For information, let us tell you that Kantara is earning record-breaking earnings in the South as well as in the Hindi belt. Helmed and directed by Rishabh Shetty, the film has surpassed even ‘KGF’ to become the second highest-grossing film in Kannada film history. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has given information about Kantara’s Hindi collection. He told that even among many films released on Diwali, the magic of Kantara’s earning in the Hindi belt is still intact. The film has so far done a business of 31.70 crores.