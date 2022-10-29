Urvashi Rautela’s RP Is Not Rishabh Pant But This Actor, Actress Shares Picture As Proof

Model-turned actress Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing a lot of attention for bizarre reasons. Firstly, she started an indirect online spat with alleged boyfriend and Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant by stating that she made “Some Mr. RP” wait for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby post which she asked him to meet her in Mumbai.

Though Pant denied all such claims with a social media post that he deleted later and blocked the actress on his social media handle, she took it further by attending his matches.

Recently, Rautela landed in Australia where coincidentally, Indian team was also playing their T20 World Cup matches. Users on social media accused the actress of stalking Pant. Now, after all becoming a fodder to memes, Urvashi has revealed that her RP is not Rishabh Pant. Instead it is south actor, Ram Pothineni.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared a photo with Pothineni and made a big revelation that that he is her RP. Her caption read, “#love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #Rampothineni.” Netizens were quick to react on her post. One of the users wrote, Achha toh ye hai rp. Another stated, “acha to ye RP tha hum faaltu me rishav pant samjh rhe the.”

According to sources, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in a film with Tamil star Ram Pothineni. The project will be helmed by Boyapati Srinu. As for Ram, he made his acting debut with Devadasu, and was later seen in movies like Hyper and Ready. His last film The Warrior, however, tanked at box office.