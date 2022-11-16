The Name Of Ranbir And Alia’s Daughter Came To The Fore; Neetu Kapoor Got Emotional After Knowing

The new parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are enjoying life with their little princess. Ranbir and Alia’s happiness knows no bounds due to the arrival of their daughter. This moment is very special for both of them. After the arrival of Alia and Ranbir’s little angel, the fans are also eager to know, what will be the name of the princess of the Kapoor family?

What did Alia-Ranbir name the daughter?

So, if you too are eager to know the name of Ranbir and Alia’s daughter, then we have got a big update for you. If the latest reports are to be believed, then the name of Ranbir and Alia’s daughter will be linked to late actor Rishi Kapoor. According to a report, it is being said that Ranbir and Alia have decided to pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor. They both will keep their daughter’s name linked to Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor became very emotional after hearing this idea from Ranbir and Alia. She can’t wait to reveal the name of her lovely granddaughter to the world. Neetu Kapoor is most happy with the birth of Ranbir and Alia’s daughter. She has also described her granddaughter as the cutest child.

Names have been shortlisted

As per the information, it has also been told that the entire family, including Ranbir and Alia, have shortlisted a name for the little princess. Pretty soon, they will announce the name of their princess in front of the world. If reports are to be believed, the name of the daughter of this couple will be linked to Rishi Kapoor. Now it has to be seen what names Ranbir and Alia give their daughter.