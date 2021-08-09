Many love birds of Bollywood got married in the last few years, while there are some love stories that fans are desperate to see in the wedding pavilion. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s names are also included in this list. Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for a long time and many times the closeness between the two has also been clearly seen. Seeing Ranbir and Alia together, fans often ask the same question that when will both of them get married.

Lara Dutta

On the other hand, former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta believe that Ranbir and Alia can get married this year. The Bellbottom actress is in a discussion about her looks these days. While talking in a recent interview, when Ranbir Alia was mentioned, Lara Dutta said that she thinks both will get married this year.

Alia Bhatt

Actually, Lara Dutta said that she considers herself to be of the old generation and she does not know who is dating whom in the new generation. She said, ‘I know about some pairs and about some, I don’t know whether they are together or not. In such a situation, when she was asked about Ranbir-Alia, she said, ‘I think both will get married this year.

https://www.womansera.com/actor-manoj-bajpayee-said-when-ill-write-an-autobiography-i-will-write-everything/

Ranbir and Alia’s love started with the shooting of the film ‘Brahmastra’. There is still time for this film to come on screen, but the love story of both remains in the discussion. Alia and Ranbir have been seen spending time together on many occasions. Also, they are often seen spending quality time with each other’s families.

Ranbir and Alia

However, on the one hand, where Alia does not like to say anything clearly on the question of marriage, Ranbir had said in an interview that if the corona epidemic had not spread, he would have been married by now. It is worth noting that before this, Ranbir had never talked about marriage in any of his relationships.

Karisma Kapoor had to face one such situation in the Super Dancer Chapter 4 reality show when suddenly Alia’s name cropped up in front of her. Actually, she was counting the names of all the members of her family, so jokingly Anurag Basu said that also add Alia, on which Karishma did not comment. Now it has to be seen how far Lara Dutta’s words turn out to be true and when this love bird gets married.