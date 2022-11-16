This Actor Worked As A Delivery Boy During Lockdown, Ekta Kapoor Changed His Destiny!!

As much as acting talent is required to enter the world of entertainment, equally, fate is needed. If Shah Rukh Khan did not have fate, he would not have become the king of Bollywood today. Therefore, this saying is absolutely right, if your fortune is with you, then anything can happen at anytime. Something similar has happened to actor Lovlesh Khaneja, who has a deal with the TV world. During Corona, there was a time in Lovlesh’s life when he did not have any work. At this time the actor worked as a delivery boy. But then something happened and his fate changed in such a way that he got three serials. After finding out so much, you must have been eager to know what happened that Lovlesh’s luck has turned favorable to him.

Lovlesh Khaneja, who played an important role in Star Plus’s famous serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’, recently said that he used to work as a delivery boy during the lockdown in the Corona period. Lovlesh told- ‘When the shooting in Mumbai was canceled due to increasing cases of Covid 19, the entire shooting was being done in Goa. I was also called on the shoot there and I somehow reached Goa from Mumbai by bike. But when I reached Goa, a complete lockdown was announced in entire country.

Lovlesh further said, “At that time I was very confused. Whether or not I should live in Goa, I was unable to decide at all. But then I read somewhere that a company needs a delivery boy. I immediately downloaded the app and gave the entrance exam in it. This is how I got my job. I worked there like a delivery boy for about 10 days. It was a big experience in itself. But this job had turned my luck.

Lovlesh said, “Just like the delivery boy, I went to a resort, where I met a person working in Ekta Kapoor Mam’s production team. I talked to him and I shared my profile with him. But the problem was that shooting was not being done at that time. After this, I had planned to come to Mumbai. But one day I suddenly got a call from production and they made a big offer to me. They offered me not one but three big projects. These included Kumkum Bhagya, Molaki and Ye Hai Chahte. Then I realized that when something is to happen, it finds some excuse. And god always have special plans for us.