“RP Means Rishabh Pant Only”, Trolls Don’t Believe Urvashi Rautela’s Explanation Behind “RP”, Deets Inside!!

Urvashi Rautela has been making a lot of headlines due to her personal life for a long time. Urvashi is in the limelight with the name of ‘RP’ and the fans believe that Urvashi’s ‘RP’ means cricketer Rishabh Pant, with whom there were reports of the actress’s relationship. But now Urvashi Rautela has shared a video on social media and explained the meaning of ‘RP’ to the fans.

Urvashi Rautela has shared a video on her official Instagram account, which is a video of the promotion of a gaming app. It is through this video that Urvashi has told that RP means rapid pace. At the beginning of the video, Urvashi says, “RP means rapid pace.” However, social media users are not trusting Urvashi at all. Everyone believes that they used the word ‘RP’ for Rishabh Pant earlier.

Urvashi Rautela is being trolled again on social media after this new post. One user wrote, ‘Who has come here only to see the comment of RP. By the way, the real meaning of RP is Rishabh Pant’. The second user wrote, ‘RP means Rishabh Pant.’ Another user wrote, ‘No … RP means Rishabh Pant brother.’ Similarly, more users have commented.

Urvashi Rautela gave rise to this whole controversy only using the word ‘RP’ in an interview. The actress claimed that when she went to Delhi in connection with a shoot, a person named RP waited for the entire night outside the hotel. Everyone was surprised by this statement of Urvashi.