Virat Kohli Seen Wearing Hoodie With Anushka’s Initials, Couple Seen Twinning! Pictures Inside

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are one of the hot couples of the industry. Fans are desperate to see the cute chemistry of both. Whether it is the cricket ground or an airport, Virat often expresses his love for his wife Anushka Sharma. Something similar happened this time too. In fact, on Wednesday, Virat and Anushka were seen twinning at Mumbai Airport in white T-shirts and black trousers.

Watch The Video Of Virat And Anushka Twinning At The Airport!!

This video of both of them is becoming increasingly viral on social media now. In the video, Virat and Anushka are seen holding each other’s hand and sometimes Virat was seen placing his hand on Anushka’s shoulder. One of the most interesting that happened during this time was Anushka and Virat were seen twinning in white and black casual dresses. Not only this, Virat Kohli came for the first time in a hoodie with Anushka’s initials. Yes, in the video surfacing online, Virat Kohli is wearing a hoodie with a heart and “A”. This chemistry of the couple is very much liked by the fans. In this video, Virat and Anushka requested the media not to take pictures of Vamika, both of them were fully followed by the media.

Not only this, Virat and Anushka said about Vamika that they want Vamika to take her own decisions on social media exposure. However, she is very young for this, so they are taking this decision for her right now. Both of them also thanked the media for not taking Vamika’s pictures.