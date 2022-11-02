This Is How Karan Met King Khan, Karan Shared The Story On Shahrukh’s Birthday, Deets Inside!!

Shahrukh Khan… A name in Hindi cinema that has taught people romance. Shahrukh Khan is the actor who when cried on screen, the fans also started crying and when he laughed, the audience started laughing. For Shahrukh’s fans, he is not just an actor but an emotion. The King of Romance of Bollywood i.e. Shahrukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Fans and all the people of the cinema world are congratulating him on this special occasion. On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan’s special friend Karan Johar also congratulated him and shared his first meeting with King Khan.

On this special day of ‘King of Romance’ Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar has posted a long post on his social media account. He has shared a video on social media with many new and old pictures of Shahrukh. Karan wrote, “Karan Arjun was the film… set was in Film City… I reached with my father to meet him. I had many apprehensions about film stars, so I was thinking about this new successful star.”

Watch The Video Karan Shared On King Khan’s Birthday Here!!

Karan Johar further wrote, “Apparently his first big hit film was Deewana. He was in his shooting costume and met my father very warmly and hugged him. He also shook hands with me and asked many questions about my career at that time. I was answering like a slang, but still he was listening to me, then I thought I had cracked the Da Vinci Code. All this was 29 years ago”.

“Today I call him brother and he still listens to me very carefully. His kind eyes are as kind even today… and this personality, that’s the name of Shahrukh. He is more than my family, always my staunchest critic and also my inspiration. I owe my personality to my brother. I am celebrating his amazing teaser today and I feel like it is going to be a blockbuster. Hail to the king…because there is no one like you and there will be no one…Love you brother”.