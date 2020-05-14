Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana are the part of controversy ever since they are in touch with each other. The two have the most controversial stories as they are known for. Even in the Big Boss House, the two had certain fights. However, as the show was at its end, the two maintained cordial relationship with each other.

Well, both the singers cum actress are a big fan of Tiktok and are quite active. Well, now, both of them made a video of Jassi Gill’d song. However when it came to the knowledge of Himanshi that the singer is doing a song with Shehnaaz, she unfollowed the talented hunk.

Speaking on the same Himanshi said, “Follow unfollow Wts d ruckus behind dis, 1st of all do your homework, I rarely followed Punjabi/Indian celebrities Bcz never believe in these ‘online rishte’. Pehle hi follow ni kiya to unfollow kaha se karungi & I am not free at all to keep an eye Wts going on social media.”

While Shehnaaz said that it was Himanshi’s personal choice and she doesnt wants to get involved into this. Shehnaaz also added that she no more has personal grudges against Asim’s GF anymore. She also shares that Himanshi has worked with almost everyone in the industry so questioning her the reason behind is nothing but insecurity. The actress cum singer concluded that has no competition with Himanshi Khurana.

Earlier when SpotboyE tried to contact Jassie. He first said, “So?” And when he was requested to say something about this, Jassie only added, “I was sleeping and I don’t know about this. What can I say?”