We all have heard the story of Shah Jahan building the Taj Mahal for his deceased wife in her remembrance. But have you ever heard of Mumtaz building the Taj Mahal for her deceased husband? Today I am going to share one such story with you.

A woman got a temple built

Actually, this strange case has come to light from Podili Mandal of Andhra Pradesh. Here a woman has got her husband’s temple built in the Prakasam district. In this, she has installed the idol of her husband, whom she worships daily. Not only this, but women also organize Bhandara for the people every year here. And she considers him as a god now.

The woman got the temple built

The woman who built the temple is Padmavati. When she was asked about the temple she tells that her husband had died in a road accident. After this, her life and the family’s life went through a lot of trouble. One day her husband came into her dream and asked her to build a temple. The woman says that her husband used to serve in a temple for 13 years. The woman claims that many people from the village come to see her husband and worship him also.

