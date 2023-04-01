Tom Holland-Zendaya Holidaying In Kerala? Here’s The Truth Behind The VIRAL Pic!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home duo Tom Holland and Zendaya surprised everyone when they landed in Mumbai on March 31. The pics and videos of the couple are all over social media now. Tom and Zendaya have a huge fan base in India and fans went crazy to see them together as they visit India.

It was speculated that they were in Mumbai to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s opening. Nothing was confirmed why they are in the country but the latest pic of Tom and Zendaya hinted that they are here for a vacation.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Viral Pic From Kerala

On April 1, Kerala Tourism on their official Instagram page posted a picture of Zendaya and Tom Holland and the page claimed that they are in Kerala. They are seen posing in a tea estate. Tom was in a blue tee and pants while his girlfriend was in a sweater and pants. She carried a sling bag to complete her look.

Fans are not able to believe their eyes and some even commented calling it an “April Fool prank”. Some called it “edited” and “photoshopped”. “It’s totally real. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport, and who knew they were en route to God’s own country,” wrote one user.

Have a look at the viral pic here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Tourism (@keralatourism)

Well, it might disappoint fans of Tom and Zendaya. But, the pic in question is indeed an edited one. You don’t believe it? Have a look at the original pics of the couple below. The pic is from last year when the couple was spotted in Boston holding each other’s hands as they reportedly went shopping.

tom holland and zendaya holding hands in Boston 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/WswEPhMTka — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) April 25, 2022

Tom and Zendaya never shy away to display their love for each other. Together they shell out major couple goals with their sizzling chemistry.