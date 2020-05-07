Loading...

Quarantine has turned everyone into an artist. While majority of us are busy showing off our cooking skills, there are others who have decided to work hard on their bodies and show off their hardwork. And one amongst them is Megha Gupta. The TV actress shifted to Goa and is flaunting her se`xy body with the backdrop of the stunning state.

Megha Gupta keeps updating her fans with workout photos and videos on her social media handles. Recently, Mega posted a picture which made her friends and fans go gaga over her legs. In the picture, Megha can be seen posing next to a wall, with her shoulder and torso resting down but her legs all the way up against the wall for support. In the picture posted by Megha, her legs took all the attention this time and the comment section is the proof of it.

Megha’s co-star, Aashka Goradia left stunned after seeing her colleague legs and left a comment on the picture. Megha captioned the picture, “Elevate (it), they said 🦚 Who the “they” are can sometimes be a mystery. Not this time. All the lovely humans who care about me and my broken toe, said so. It’s time to listen to them, respect the love they have for me, and respect my body and it’s recovery 🦶🏻🦵🏻☝🏻🤘🏻” Check out the picture:

Check out what Aashka Goradia and others commented on the picture:

Megha Gupta was recently in the headlines for her divorce with actor Sidhant Karnick. According to the reports the couple had compatibility issues in their marital life. Megha was seen in Nach Baliye 4 and Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.