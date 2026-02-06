TV Actress Yesha Rughani Gets Engaged to Long-Time Boyfriend Narinder Singh, Shares Dreamy Pictures

Popular television actress Yesha Rughani, known for her work in shows like Muskaan, Hero: Gayab Mode On, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, and Rab Se Hai Dua, has begun a new chapter in her life. The actress recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, director Narinder Singh, and shared the happy news with her fans on social media. Yesha Rughani’s engagement took place on February 3 in an intimate and traditional ceremony attended by close family members.

Yesha Rughani

Yesha Rughani Got Engaged

The couple shared a series of love-filled pictures from the special day, and the chemistry between them was impossible to miss. From exchanging rings to sharing affectionate moments, the pictures captured their happiness perfectly. In the photos, Yesha and Narinder can be seen proudly flaunting their engagement rings, looking deeply in love. One particular picture that caught fans’ attention shows Narinder lovingly kissing Yesha, making the moment even more special.

Yesha Rughani

Also Read: “90 Percent of Marriages in Bollywood Are Fake,” Prateik Babbar & His Wife Openly Talked About Marriage

Revealing a beautiful detail about their engagement, Yesha shared that the couple exchanged rings at 11:11, a time considered highly auspicious in numerology and spirituality. The number is often referred to as a master number, symbolizing alignment, new beginnings, and divine timing. Sharing the pictures, Yesha captioned the post, “At 11:11, we decided to be together forever.”

Yesha Rughani

The engagement décor, visible in the background, added to the charm of the ceremony, creating a serene and elegant atmosphere. As soon as Yesha posted the engagement pictures, several television celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes. Actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Palak Sindhwani, Ashnoor Kaur, Sharad Malhotra, Poonam Jangra, Sapna Thakur, and many others expressed their happiness for the couple.

Yesha Rughani

Fans also poured in love, calling the duo perfect together and wishing them a lifetime of happiness. Yesha Rughani has always been known for leading a simple and private life, keeping her personal relationships away from the media spotlight. Interestingly, through this engagement post, she introduced Narinder Singh to the public for the very first time. By choosing to share this intimate milestone with her fans, Yesha surprised and delighted everyone, making the moment even more special.