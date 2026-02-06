“90 Percent of Marriages in Bollywood Are Fake,” Prateik Babbar & His Wife Openly Talked About Marriage

Actor Prateik Babbar, son of legendary actress Smita Patil and veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar, has once again spoken candidly about his strained relationship with his father and the backlash he faced after not inviting him to his wedding with Priya Banerjee in 2025. Prateik, who was raised by his maternal grandparents after Smita Patil passed away during childbirth, has long spoken about his complicated equation with Raj Babbar, who later reconciled with his first wife.

While there were signs of reconciliation in recent years, Prateik’s decision to exclude his father from his wedding reignited public debate and criticism. In a recent interview, Prateik and Priya were asked about the trolling they faced for their wedding decision. While Priya made it clear that she is unaffected by online criticism, Prateik hinted that there is much more to the story than what people see.

“People don’t know the truth. Some people in the industry know the truth, the general public doesn’t,” Prateik told one of the media houses. He added that the truth will eventually come out. “But one day, everyone will know the truth, whether it’s in a story, a book, an interview, or even a film,” he said. Priya shared that the experience only strengthened their bond, saying that dealing with such situations together has made them a stronger team.

In another conversation, the couple spoke openly about marriage and relationships in the film industry. Priya Banerjee made a bold statement, claiming that most Bollywood marriages are not genuine. “90 percent of marriages in Bollywood are fake. I know this because I’ve seen it up close,” she said. Prateik agreed, adding simply, “It shows.” He also referred to Twinkle Khanna’s remark from her talk show, where she spoke about physical cheating.

“If married people are saying ‘what happens at night stays at night,’ then you can understand what the situation is,” Prateik remarked. Priya further criticized senior actors who normalize such views, saying it goes against Indian cultural values. Although she grew up in Canada and identifies as Canadian, she believes the issue transcends geography.