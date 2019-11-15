Unseen Pictures From Mohena Kumari Singh And Suyesh Rawat’s Wedding Are Totally Adorable

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh tied the knot in a true Rajputana style on 14th October this year. The actress looked resplendent on her wedding as she wore a Rajputana poshak for the day. While many feel that being in the glamour world, Mohena would’ve chosen something more modern and contemporary, she ditched all of it and got married in traditional attire. Her royal wedding has left the entire nation starstruck and kept us hooked to her Instagram feed for the longest time.

Now, the actress shared a few unseen pictures from her wedding on her first month anniversary which was on 14 November 2019. Mohena captioned one of the pictures as “It’s been a month! And it’s been magical. @suyeshrawat.” Have a look at the beautiful pictures:

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Mohena Kumari opened up about her life post marriage. She had stated, “It’s so refreshing to let new things happen. I am dressing up, eating a lot of food and doing pujas. The food in my new home in Dehradun is just amazing. My in-laws eat good homemade spicy food. And I have been eating a lot spicier and yummier food at my new abode, meeting new family members, relatives and friends. It’s like a break for me and it just feels so good.”

Further talking about the changes in her lifestyle she had said, “My life has changed a lot and so has my lifestyle. Every morning, I start my day by getting ready, dressing up like a new bride, applying sindoor and wearing bangles. I have always dreamt of doing these things. And the funny part is, I had already learnt a lot about this while doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I got lessons on the set itself where I would dress up in ethnic outfits for the show. It’s like creating a magical world out of reality!”

Mohena Kumari shared that her new life reminds her of her childhood days when she used to adore her grandmother getting ready every morning. She had stated, “It reminds me of my grandmother – the way she would dress up and offer prayers. I also miss my mother – the way she would choose from her huge collection of saris and Rajputi poshaks.” Mohena revealed that despite her traditional Rajputana bridal look at the wedding, it was her anklets, a gift from her grandmother that she loved the most. Mohena remarked, “There is a tradition in royal families of giving their daughters precious jewels, which are part of the family heirloom. I really love the pair of gold and diamond anklets with blue meenakari work, which were worn by my grandmother.”

When asked about her honeymoon plans Mohena had said, “As of now, I am going with the flow and enjoying my new married life. No plans for the near future, I am just enjoying my time and I want to keep it that way. I am going to travel – there are lot of places that I am going to visit. But honeymoon is bit delayed and we will go next year. My social media account will keep my fans posted about my whereabouts.”

We wish the newlywed couple all the happiness.