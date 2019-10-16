Unseen Video Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan From Their First Karwachauth Post-Marriage In 2007

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

It is rightly said that true love is hard to find. But once you’ve met him or her, your life is no less than a fairytale and the celebrities who are living this fairytale fantasy life are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the couple who rules the hearts worldwide. They have cultural and a huge age difference, still, the two decided to be together and enjoy every moment of their life with each other by their side. What really defines Ash and Abhi’s relationship is that despite coming from completely different backgrounds, there is a copious amount of respect and acceptance from both sides, leaving so many fans inspired the world over.

Karwachauth is just around the corner, where all the married women will be fasting for their husbands. We bring to you a throwback video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan from their first Karwachauth post-marriage. In the video, we can spot Aishwarya looking gorgeous in a yellow saree. On the other hand, Abhishek can be seen complimenting her look in a kurta. Take a look:

In an interview, Abhishek had once shared, “I don’t believe in it (Karva Chauth), but if my wife is doing something for my health, then it is my duty to be with her. That’s why I will be flying to be with my wife.”

For those who don’t know, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s love story had a perfect filmy tadka. The two met on the sets of their movie Dhau Akshar Prem Ke and felt an instant connection. Although Aishwarya Rai was already dating Salman Khan at that time, the two again did a film together Kuch Na Kaho. However, love didn’t blossom between the two before they started doing the movie Dhoom 2 together. After Dhoom 2, the couple did a number of other movies like Umrao Jaan that saw their love blossoming into a much stronger connection. And during the shoot of their superhit movie Guru, Abhishek Bachchan decided to propose Aishwarya Rai for marriage.

They were in New York, shooting for Guru when Abhishek decided that it is Aishwarya Rai he wanted to marry and couldn’t spend a day without her by his side. The story of their proposal is also worth sharing. It was a freezing night in New York in 2007 when Abhishek went down on his knees with a ring in his hand, in the balcony of their hotel, and asked Aishwarya for marriage. Though she was surprised and completely swept off her feet, the lady said ‘Yes’.

The most surprising thing is that unlike other stars who shut down a Tiffany for the perfect ring or who flew down to another country to get the ring, Abhishek didn’t even use a real solitaire for the romantic proposal. Yes, Abhishek proposed Aishwarya for marriage with a fake ring in his hand and lots of love in his heart. It was the same fake ring that he used in Guru to propose his lady-love in the film.

We wish Abhishek and Aishwarya a lifetime of togetherness.