Urfi Javed Earns Lakhs Per Month, Is The Owner Of Crores Of Assets, Know Here!!

Urfi Javed, who came into the limelight from ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT, is known for her unusual fashion sense in the cinema world. Urfi often spoils people’s mind due to her outfits and boldness and for this reason she is also trolled on social media every other day. But it is also true that the actress is not bothered by the criticisms being received and she is leading her life without getting bothered. Meanwhile, questions have been raised on Urfi’s earnings many times. Let us tell you about his net worth and car collection.

Everyone knows Urfi Javed in today’s time because of her boldness but the actress has worked in more than a dozen serials. She has appeared in serials like ‘Durga’, ‘Saat Phere Ki Hera Pheri’, ‘Bepnaah’, ‘Jiji Maa’, ‘Daayan’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’. Apart from this, she has also appeared in many music videos. But she has got recognition among the people only from ‘Bigg Boss’.

Every time the question arises about the earnings of Urfi Javed, but you will be surprised to know that Urfi is the owner of crores of assets and she earns in lakhs every month. According to a report, Urfi charges 25 to 30 thousand rupees for an episode of the serial and she earns around 30 lakh rupees every month. Her total net worth is around 172 crores. Urfi was born in Lucknow but now lives in a luxurious flat in Mumbai. She owns a Jeep Compass SUV, which costs around Rs 25 lakh.