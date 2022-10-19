Urvashi Rautela Hosts #AskUrvashi Session On Twitter, Netizens Bombard Comments- Checkout!

Ever since the Rishabh Pant controversy, Urvashi Rautela has been mercilessly targeted by trolls. It all started when the actress claimed that she had dated the Indian cricketer in the past when he publicly denied it. Not only that, he blocked him on social media which invited a lot of memes. Scroll down to see how she is being mocked by netizens.

Recently, the actress flew to Australia. Many netizens accused her of following Rishabh. She hit back at trolls. She took to her Instagram stories to call out people for bullying her. But the unnecessary hate continued as a video of her saying ‘I love you’ went viral and many claimed it was meant for the cricketer.

In a new event, Urvashi Rautela hosted an Ask Me Anything session. She wrote on her Twitter, “AskUrvashi.” She had no idea that she would receive more trolls than questions from her genuine fans. The comment section attacked her with questions related to her alleged relationship with Rishabh Pant.

#Askurvashi who is your favourite batsman in cricket? — Gopal Maheshwari (@Gopal_bang9) October 18, 2022

They asked, “Who is RP?” “Why are you behind Rishabh Pant? #AskUrvashi,” “#AskUrvashi no question. Just stop chasing RP u are beautiful u can act well u deserve much better than Lunt. @UrvashiRautela,” “@RishabhPant17 Se hi shadi karogi?” “Stay away from RP” etc.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram and clarified that her ‘I Love You’ video was not directed at anyone in particular. “Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days…that it was only from an acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call,” she clarified.