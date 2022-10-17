Vaishali Takkar Suicide: Cops In Search Of Her Former BF And Neighbour Who Harassed Her Repeatedly!

On Sunday morning, Television actress, Vaishali Takkar, who had appeared in daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, shocked everyone by hanging herself to death. The 26-year-old actress was found dead in her Indore residence along with a suicide note. She lived there with her father and brother.

After the initial investigation, Indore ACP M Rahman revealed that the deceased actress was harassed by her neighbour, who was her ex-boyfriend. “Vaishali’s e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her and thus, she took this extreme step. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding, search is on,” he said in a statement.