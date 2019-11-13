Video Inside: Woman Slapped Rakhi Sawant’s Ex Fake Husband Deepak Kalal In The Metro

We got our hand on the one clip that is been shared on social media by Deepak Kalal. For those who don’t know, Deepak who hails from Pune, Maharasthra is quite a crazy lad. The 45-years-old regularly posts on his Instagram page and has a fan following of 92.6k. Rakhi’s ex fake husband, Deepak, gained popularity when he appeared on India’s Got Talent 8 and entertained fans with his funny antics. Be it his outrageous outfits or unique style of talking, Deepak is quite a hit on social media.

Recently, Deepak uploaded a video where a woman slapped him in his face. The video was shot in the metro. In the video, we could see Deepak Kalal standing inside the crowded metro and, soon after some time, he is bothered by a woman for a selfie. Well, this didn’t go down well with Kalal, he started shouting at the woman and saying that how can she take his picture without his consent. He was acting as if Kalal is a celebrity and the woman is intruding his private space. And the woman got agitated by his behaviour and gave him a slap on his face. Have a look:

Just two days back, Deepak posted a video on his Instagram where he was with Rakhi Sawant. Take a look:

A few days back, Rakhi Sawant’s sister beats her ex-boyfriend, Deepak Kalal. Rakhi herself shared the video but deleted it after some time. In a video, a lady can be seen entering a restaurant where Deepak is already sitting. She slaps and beat him up and asks to apologise Rakhi and her husband for using vulgar language.

The man, who is recording the video was also heard saying call Rakhi’s husband Ritesh ‘jiju’. He said not to repeat such things in future. Have a look:

Soon after Rakhi Sawant’s wedding, Deepak Kalal shared a video on Instagram claiming that she cheated on him and duped him for Rs 4 crore. He even threatened to ruin her life if she doesn’t return the money within four days. He further added that he wants her to leave husband Ritesh and call-off this marriage.

What do you think is the reason for all this?