Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan Lashing Out At Her Staff Goes Viral, Gets Slammed For Treating Like Servants

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the begum of Bollywood as she married the nawab of Pataudi. She leads a royal life and is known to be a badass queen. However, a recent video shows Kareena Kapoor Khan lashing out at her staff for not steaming her garments. And she has received a lot of hate for the same.

A video doing rounds on the internet where Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen getting ready for her show, “What Women Wants”. In the BTS video, Kareen could be heard saying, “Today’s look is very nice naa,” while she is glued to her phone. In the later part, she is seen telling, “Prakash thode coffee daalon na isme,” is a harsh tone. The video continues with her unpleasant mood towards her staff. Bebo seems to be really upset with her staff and is seen lashing out at her team saying, “Don’t stress me about dates.. Naina, Tomorrow is my anniversary don’t stress me on the day.”Bebo then lashes out at her stylist Laxmi and says, “Ahhh , Laxmi why is my dress creasing like this, you haven’t ironed it, are but press iron kyun, use a garment steamer na yaar and I hope I don’t want this problem in night outfit.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-9r9IEh3CN/?utm_source=ig_embed

However, such tantrums by Kareena didn’t go well with her fans on social media and one of the uusers wrote, “How rude is she …. Manners doesn’t cost a thing.” While another user wrote, “So rude, she treating other people like they are servants, even to servants you don’t have rights to order like this I don’t like her anymore”.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.

