Vijay Sethupathi’s Drastic Weight Loss Stuns Everyone, Fans Call Him ‘Inspirational’; See Pics!

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has faced unkind comments about his body as well as his weight in the past. But he has surprised everyone. He had drastic weight loss in a short span of time. His new picture, in which he appears to have shed several kilos, has become viral on social media. He has garnered interesting reactions from fans. They have praised his transformation.

He shared a smiling selfie on his Facebook page. In the picture, he was seen wearing white. He clicked a mirror selfie. He looked noticeably slimmer than before. Vijay Sethupathi was seen in the Tamil film DSP. It was released a few weeks ago. Many fans noted that during the promotion, Vijay looked like his usual self. This new selfie, in which he looks visibly slimmer, comes less than a month after that.

Fans have reacted to his picture. They commented like ‘inspirational’ and ‘unbelievable’ etc. Many said he answered the ‘haters’, who have trolled him over the years for his weight. Some others were not convinced. They said that the picture was about the camera angle because it was impossible to lose so much weight so quickly.

He once told in an interview, “I have always believed that whatever work that I have done has already gone, and is a past. What I am doing right now is important, (that’s how I stay focused and grounded). There’s nothing in the past, or how big I am. It is only my work which will stay forever, whether I live or not.”