Vivek Agnihotri Goes For Morning Walk With Y-Category Security, Netizens Say- “Oh My Tax Money”

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared a video of him walking around the city in the morning. But the director behind The Kashmiri Files (2022) was not alone, as he came in with a Y-category security package. Kashmiri Pandits of Kashmir.He says that it is the price he pays for making the film based on kashmiri pandits.

Vivek shared the video on Twitter and wrote: Price for showing the massacre of Hindus in Kashmir. in a Hindu majority country. Freedom of speech, huh.” Vivek added the hashtags “arrested in his country” and “fatwa”. He was seen wearing a black tracksuit and walking with security guards.

The video received mixed reactions on Twitter. One user wrote “Oh my tax money” and another wrote “what a waste of Taxpayers money!” One comment also read:Enjoying Y-category security guards from our hard earned tax money.Some users also say that the film maker is showing off his security cover.

Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa pic.twitter.com/9AZUdbTyca — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 23, 2022

Since the release of his film The Kashmir Files in March of this year, the director has received Category Y protection, which requires the deployment of four or five armed commandos in close proximity to the person being protected. The film became one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of the year, grossing $340 million worldwide. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmai Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli.

Vivek recently started filming his next film Vaccine War. Earlier this month, he shared a photo of the script and the board announcing the start of filming. The film will be released in 11 languages ​​on Independence Day next year.