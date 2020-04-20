Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood and is still ruling hearts. But her heart was taken by none other than the tall and handsome Abhishek Bachchan. The two got married in 2007 and are have a beautiful daughter together. Now, we have seen some amazing pictures from their wedding but today we have a video from their wedding that will show how madly they are in love with each other.

Today, Aishwarya and Abhishek have completed their 13 years of marital life and we have a surprise of their fans. As you might have seen lots of photographs of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding, we have an unseen video of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s Varmala. To mark Aishwarya and Abhishek’s 13th marriage anniversary, take a look at their wedding video as they had embarked on their journey of ‘happily ever after’. From Shweta Bachchan Nanda performing the rituals to the varmala, here’s a sneak peek into Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByGzsDpH3Np/?utm_source=ig_embed

To mark 33 years of AJSK, the famous designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had treated their fans with some priceless gems from the Bachchan clan’s family album and we couldn’t be more thankful to them! Sharing some never-seen-before pictures from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s sangeet, the designer duo had written, “2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience.”

Watch Unseen Video From Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Wedding To See Their Varmala Gepostet von Womansera am Montag, 20. April 2020