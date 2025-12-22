“We Haven’t Slept For A Minute”, Uorfi Javed Lands at Mumbai Police Station at 5 AM, Calls It the Scariest Experience

Reality show star and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed is once again making headlines, but this time for a worrying reason. Early Monday morning, Uorfi shocked her fans by sharing photos from a Mumbai police station along with her sister, Dolly Javed. The unexpected post quickly went viral and left social media users concerned about her safety. Let us tell you that on December 22, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram Stories and shared pictures from the Dadabhai Naoroji Police Station in Mumbai.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed’s Viral Instagram Story

In one of the photos, Uorfi and her sister Dolly Javed can be seen inside the police station premises. Captioning the post, Uorfi wrote, “It’s 5 AM and I’m at the police station. The scariest experience of my life. My sisters and I haven’t slept a wink.” However, Uorfi did not disclose the reason behind their visit to the police station, which further intensified curiosity and concern among her fans. Many followers flooded her inbox and comment sections, asking if she and her sisters were safe.

Uorfi Javed

Also Read: Do You Know Tamannaah Bhatia Was Rejected By Aditya Dhar for ‘Shararat’ Song in Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’?

Uorfi’s sister Dolly Javed reshared the story and added her own emotional reaction. She wrote that it was an extremely frightening experience and questioned the safety of the city. “Extremely scary experience. I thought Mumbai was safe???!!!! This is my second such experience in a week where I’m feeling disgusted and unsafe. Just in one week,” Dolly posted.

Uorfi Javed

Her statement sparked discussions online about women’s safety in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, with fans expressing shock and solidarity. What alarmed fans even more was the lack of clarity about what actually happened. Neither Uorfi nor Dolly revealed any details about the incident, leaving people anxious and speculating about the situation. As of now, Uorfi Javed has not issued any further clarification regarding the police station visit.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed has been part of several television shows, including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Chandra Nandini, and Meri Durga. She also appeared in a small role in Dibakar Banerjee’s film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She featured alongside her sisters Dolly, Asfi, and Urusa in the Prime Video reality series Follow Kar Lo Yaar. However, Uorfi rose to massive popularity after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 1 in 2021, where her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality made her a social media sensation.