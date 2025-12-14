“We Lived Together For 2 Years Before Marriage”, Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Support Live-In Relationships

Bollywood couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on March 16, 2024, continue to win hearts with their honest and refreshing views on love and relationships. Recently, the newlyweds appeared on Karan Johar’s show Manyavar Shaadi, where they spoke candidly about their post-marriage life and shared why they strongly support live-in relationships.

During the conversation, Karan Johar asked the couple about how life has changed after marriage. Pulkit Samrat described their bond in a heartfelt manner, saying, “It’s beautiful. More than married life, I think we are best friends and the best roommates. I think that’s what keeps our relationship alive.” Echoing his thoughts, Kriti Kharbanda openly expressed her support for live-in relationships.

She said, “I would totally recommend live-in relationships, 100 percent. I’m a big supporter of the fact that when you find love, you should do everything possible to keep it in your life.” Taking the discussion forward, Karan spoke about the experience of sharing a room with your best friend. Responding to this, Pulkit explained why living together before marriage worked for them. “That’s why we both are supporters of living together before deciding to get married. That’s the best way. We were in a live-in relationship for two years,” he shared.

Kriti added more details about their journey, saying that although they spent a lot of time together during the COVID period, they were not living in the same apartment then. “After COVID, we properly started living together. We found a house that was neither his nor mine, but ours, and then we built that house together,” she revealed. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat dated for a considerable time before taking their relationship to the next level. The couple got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony at the ITC Grand Bharat Hotel in Delhi NCR in March 2024.

Sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram, they wrote a poetic caption that read, “From the deep blue sky to the morning dew. In happiness and sorrow, it’s only you. From the beginning to the end, every moment, even when my heart beats differently, it’s still only you. Always, constantly, continuously, it’s you!” On the professional front, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the Netflix web series Rana Naidu, which received positive responses from viewers. She is currently working on Abir Sengupta’s upcoming film Risky Romeo.