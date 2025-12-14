Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Celebrate Four Years of Marriage With Unseen Wedding Moments, Pictures Inside

Television star Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain are celebrating a beautiful milestone as they mark their fourth wedding anniversary. The much-loved couple made the occasion extra special by sharing a heartwarming video on social media, giving fans a glimpse of some unseen moments from their wedding and journey together. Taking to Instagram, Ankita and Vicky posted a nostalgic video that showcased intimate and candid memories from their wedding celebrations.

The emotional caption perfectly reflected their bond and growth as partners. It read, “Our four years, growing together, learning, falling, and rising together… We have stood by each other through thick and thin, choosing love even in the toughest times. What we have built is beyond time, trust, patience, friendship, and a home… If four years are like this, then we are ready for a long life ahead…” The post instantly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with love and best wishes.

Recently, Ankita also shared a series of adorable pictures with Vicky to celebrate his birthday. Expressing her love, the actress wrote, “If I have you, I wouldn’t ask for anything from the world… Happy birthday, my Vicky! I will love you today, tomorrow, always and forever… Thank you for being you, for being mine… Celebrating your birthday is the biggest blessing of my life.” Adding to the joy, it turned out to be a double celebration for Ankita, as the day also marked her mother Vandana Lokhande’s birthday.

Apart from her personal life, Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines for her stunning fashion choices. The actress recently grabbed attention with her latest photoshoot, where she looked radiant in a transparent halter-neck dress. The outfit, featuring delicate lace detailing near the hemline, highlighted her curves beautifully. The deep neckline and sleeveless design added elegance and boldness to her overall look. Along with the pictures, Ankita also spoke about her three best friends, which delighted her fans even more.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actress was last seen with her husband Vicky Jain in the second season of the cooking comedy reality show ‘Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment’. She was also praised for her performance in the 2024 film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda. The film, based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, featured Ankita in the role of Yamunabai Savarkar.