Aishwarya Rai is the undisputed queen of Bollywood who has been loved for so many of her movies. She won the Miss World crown for India in 1994 and has been a favorite of many ever since. She is a super successful actress now with a huge bank balance and properties. But when she was newly crowned Miss World, here’s what she would’ve done with a million dollar.

In an interview with NDTV, Miss world was asked what would she do if someone gave her a million dollars. Aishwarya replied that she wouldn’t give an answer immediately and would give it days to think about it seriously. She was quoted saying, “I wouldn’t be frivolous about it. I’d put it to practical use because it’s one, hell a lot of money and you have to think about what you’re going to do with it. You’re not going to just indulge, indulge and indulge because after a point, what are you going to do, you know?”

Aishwarya further added, “It’s a lot of money, you’ve got to think about it. When you’re just granted money like this, when you think of the humanitarian aspect of it honestly, not just because I am Miss World. I’m not saying this only because of the title, but honestly, you have to direct this money towards something fruitful, something that would give you true joy, honestly. Because money comes and money goes.”

Aishwarya also stated that money does play a big role in the world as it provides a lot of facilities to us and hence, you can get the “little bit of satisfaction and joy,” by helping others.

