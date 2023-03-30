Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most successful stars of the industry. Over her career span she worked in many films and has also given blockbusters like Hum Dil Chuke Sanam . But did you know she was once removed from five films? Yes, you read it right! Read on to know.

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Removed From Five Films

After Priyanka Chopra’s shocking revelations about Bollywood, an old video of Aishwarya Rai has gone viral on social media where she was seen talking being removed from five films. She opened up about it on the show of Simk Garewal.

The Devdas actress said she was taken aback and hurt when she was removed from those films without an explanation.

On the show, when host Simi referred to Shah Rukh Khan and said, “You were working together in five films, weren’t you? Aish. Veer Zara was written for you.” The actress then replied that there were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with her but suddenly they didn’t happen without any reason and she never got the answer.

When Simi further asked Aishwarya if it was her decision to exit from the films was her decision, she said, “No” and added “You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it”.

The Josh actress was also asked if her outlook towards Bollywood changed after that, to which she said, One become more aware of what one has heard about, in terms of situations, and people having an dominos effect on another people or another projects. She added that it became obvious that it can happen to her as well with all your box office success or ‘secure positioning’ in the industry.

Meanwhile, today, Aishwarya starrer PS-2 trailer released. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1.