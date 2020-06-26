The industry is currently torn in two parts- one supporting nepotism and the other against it. The debate has taken an uglier turn and people are starting to hate on everyone related to nepotism. We have a past interview clip of Akshay Kumar where he has talked about nepotism and how he hates it and has neven given his son Aarav and daughter Nitara, the advantage of being his children.

In an old interview with Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami, Akshay Kumar was asked about if nepotism rocks. While explaning about it Akshay Kumar said, “My son always travel in economy class, not that I cannot afford it, I can very much afford it. But when he does something, like he got his black belt, he was shifted to business class. So I always do that with my children.” He further added that he makes sure his kids also have to work hard for things. “I have never given them the advantage of being my children. For him also, he has to work hard for everything,” said Akshay Kumar.

Akshay further said that is his son wants to become an actor he has to run for it and work hard for it. “So it sucks. Nepotism sucks,” concluded Akshay Kumar. Watch the video:

Click here to watch the video directly on Instagram.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi Is Spotted Pulling Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav’s Ear; Take A Look At The Unmissable Picture