Saroj Khan was an ace Bollywood choreographer and was known for choreographing some of the most talked-about songs. She had worked with all the top stars. However, She breathed her last early morning on 3rd July. The veteran choreographer died at 1.52 am at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. She was admitted to the hospital on June 17 after she complained of breathlessness. Now, we have got our hands on an old interview of Shahrukh Khan where he has revealed that Saroj Khan had slapped him once.

In a throwback interview with a news portal, Shah Rukh Khan had narrated an incident where he revealed that he was working with the dance master during his initial days and he was working three shifts. He once told her that he was tired of all the work. Replying to this, Saroj Khan slapped him on the cheek lovingly and told him that he should never say that he has too much of work.

Saroj Khan had started her Bollywood career as a background dancer and then she gradually climbed up only to be recognised as one of the best choreographers Bollywood has ever seen. During her 56 years of a prolific career, she has worked with all the top Bollywood stars and filmmakers but it was her match with Madhuri Dixit that was celebrated the most. From Mr. India (1987) to Chandini (1989), Tezaab (1988) to Thanedaar (1990) and her iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Dil (1992) Saroj Khan was synonymous to grace, adaa and the nakhra we saw in our leading ladies on the ’80s and the ’90s.

According to a report published in India TV, Saroj Khan had tested negative of Coronavirus. She is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Sukaina Khan and Hina Khan.

