“Will Retire Before Doing Such Films”: Internet Thinks Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Kiara Advani’s Toxic

Taapsee Pannu has once again become the centre of social media discussions after a comment attributed to the actress was interpreted by netizens as a possible indirect dig at Kiara Advani and her upcoming film Toxic. Taapsee, who has built a reputation for choosing diverse and performance-oriented roles, reportedly spoke about the kind of projects she would or would not consider doing. Her statement quickly caught the attention of internet users, with some believing that it was aimed at films like Toxic. However, there has been no direct confirmation from Taapsee that her remarks were specifically about Kiara or the film.

The discussion gained momentum after Taapsee reportedly said that she would “retire before doing such films,” a statement that was widely circulated across social media platforms. While the actress may have simply been expressing her personal preferences regarding scripts and roles, some users connected her words to Toxic, which features a large-scale commercial setup and a star-studded cast. The interpretation has led to considerable debate among movie lovers, with some praising Taapsee for standing by her choices, while others questioned the need to compare two actresses with different career paths and screen preferences.

Taapsee has frequently spoken about selecting projects that offer her something different as an actor. From socially relevant dramas to thrillers and commercial entertainers, she has experimented with a wide range of genres throughout her career. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has successfully balanced mainstream Bollywood projects with films that have allowed her to explore different shades as a performer. Toxic has generated significant curiosity because of its ambitious scale and ensemble cast. As a result, any comment that appears to reference the movie is naturally attracting attention from fans of both actresses.

Despite the growing online speculation, it is important to distinguish between what Taapsee actually said and how social media users interpreted it. Neither the actress nor Kiara has confirmed that there is any personal or professional disagreement between them. Celebrity statements are often taken out of context online, and comparisons between actors can quickly turn into unnecessary controversies. For now, the “retire” remark remains a talking point among netizens, while fans continue to wait for more details about Toxic and Taapsee’s upcoming projects. Whether the statement was genuinely a reference to Kiara’s film or simply Taapsee expressing her own career choices, the debate has certainly created buzz online.

#TaapseePannu, #KiaraAdvani, #Toxic, #TaapseePannuNews, #KiaraAdvaniNews