World Vegan Day: What Happens To Your Body When You Go Vegan?

Vegans consume only plant-based foods and avoid all animal products, such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, dairy, eggs, and honey.

Of course, there are benefits and disadvantages to being a vegan. Adopting a vegan lifestyle necessitates careful planning and being mindful of what you put into your body.

In addition to losing weight and improving gut health, switching to an all-plant diet may cause nutrient deficiencies as well.

Here’s everything that going vegan can do to your body, both good and bad.

Benefits of a Vegan Diet:

Here are some of the benefits of eating a vegan diet:

You consume more fibre

This is one of the most obvious dietary changes you will notice. Meats are low in fibre. Plants, on the other hand, are high in this nutrient, so replacing meat with quinoa, black beans, chickpeas, and edamame significantly increases your fibre intake. As well as preventing diabetes and obesity, dietary fibre promotes heart health and gut health.

Lowers the risk of heart disease

We reduce our risk of stroke, heart attack, and other heart-related conditions by eating more plant-based foods and fewer animal products. This is because plant-based eaters consume more fruits and vegetables, fibre, and polyunsaturated fats while consuming less saturated fat, all of which are heart-healthy dietary factors.

Excellent for weight loss

Because meat, dairy, and other animal products contain more fat and calories than plant-based foods, eliminating them can help you lose weight and lower your cholesterol. Vegans have lower BMIs and blood pressure levels.

Disadvantages of a vegan diet:

The following are some of the disadvantages of a vegan diet:

Lack of energy might be affecting you

Iodine and choline are deficient in vegan diets. Choline benefits the brain by influencing memory and mood. Choline can be obtained from vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes, and iodine can be obtained from fortified (iodized) table salt.

Nonetheless, these nutrients may benefit from supplementation. Plant-based foods are low in calories; however, if you do not eat enough to maintain your mental and physical energy levels, a vegan diet can cause fatigue.

You could become bloated

When we eat fibre, it resists digestion. We are unable to digest fibre and must instead rely on the gut microbiota in our GI tract to do so. It eventually reaches the colon and ferments, releasing short-chain fatty acids and gases. This results in bloating. Each individual is affected differently. Drink plenty of water and gradually increase your fibre consumption.

Mineral and vitamin deficiencies may exist

Veganism, due to a lack of omega-3 fatty acids, can cause anaemia, hormone disruption, vitamin B12 deficiencies, and depression. As a result, eating a variety of proteins, vitamins B12 and D, iron, calcium, iodine, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids is critical. Veganism, due to a lack of omega-3 fatty acids, can cause anaemia, hormone disruption, vitamin B12 deficiencies, and depression.

Some of these nutrients are present in fortified cereals, plant milk, tofu, and nutritional yeast. Legumes and dark, leafy vegetables contain iron and calcium. Finally, omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and ALA are found in walnuts, canola oil, soy products, and ground flaxseed.

Veganism entails more than simply avoiding animal products. After weighing the benefits and drawbacks of a vegan diet, make sure to schedule regular dietitian visits and blood tests.