Writer Rajat Arora Reveals Plans Of A Sequel Thalaivi 2: Checkout!

To get a better viewpoint on why Thalaivii ended where it did, caught up for an exclusive chat with writer Rajat Arora, in one of his interviews, and he not only clarified the reasoning behind assuming the film at a significant point but also revealed the possibility of a sequel with Kangana Ranaut taking Jayalalithaa’s journey ahead.

Thalaivii ended on a note where many people admired why the Kangana Ranaut starrer left so much of Jayalalithaa’s story out of the movie.



The film ended the moment she’s vowed in for her first term as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but post that Jayalalithaa served as CM for six terms, which included a lot of achievements for the state as also political turmoil and controversies that plagued her assignments.





“We always wanted to tell a story where a girl from the cinema reached the CM’s chair. It was a conscious decision to tell this part of her journey, that’s why if you see the poster, it says, ‘Cinema se CM tak (from cinema to the CM)’. Politics is another chapter of her life over 20-30 years and cramming it within 15 minutes wouldn’t have done it justice, he said.





100%, there was always the intention that if we want to show her, Jayalalithaa’s journey ahead, then we’ll show it in part 2. Let’s see if the story takes shape. Of course, we’ve spoken to Kanganaji. Y’all are saying that we haven’t shown her journey after becoming the CM, so if y’all are saying that there’s so much more story left to show, then definitely it can be shown, the story is there.However, how to take it forward will need to be discussed after we meet (the entire team),” said Rajat Arora.