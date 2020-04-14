Packed with healthy fats and fibre, avocado is a perfect ingredient to add to your diet. Everyone used to think that avocado is a vegetable but it’s fruit actually and that’s the biggest secret avocado is hiding up its green sleeve. Here are 7 Myths Around Avocado That You Believe But Are Not True

It’ll not turn all brown once you cut it

While it is true that avocados quickly lose their fresh green glamour once you cut them, turning into mushy brown mass, there is a way to keep them yummy-looking for a longer period of time. First, you can try storing the cut avocado in water. If that seems not very delicious to you, then sprinkle a bit of citrus juice on top to keep it fresh-looking. Another trick you can use is storing the cut avocado in an airtight container with a piece of onion. Yep, not very appetizing, but it will do the trick!

They’re not perfect for baking

They really are perfect for baking – avocados can easily be used as an ingredient for creating scrumptious cakes, but they can also become the star of your cake and a standalone baked dessert. Don’t believe? Just look at this pic!

Avocados are not only for salads

This might have been the case when avocado has only entered the dining scene of green eaters, but now we all know that this amazing fruit with its creamy texture is capable of much more. Turn it into a yummy mousse or smear the just-ripe avocado over a crunchy toast and you’ll experience just how wonderful it can taste.

They are not fattening

It’s true that avocados contain fats (15%), but we all know that fats can be different and not all of them are harmful for your health. Avocados are among the few fruits and veggies that contain monounsaturated or ‘good’ fats that are essential to your diet.

It’s possible to freeze them

This is simply not true – you can easily freeze avocados by peeling, cutting, and removing the seed. Pack it into an airtight container and you’re ready to go. If you want to get especially smart about your frozen avocado you can mash it, add some lime or lemon juice and save for your future guacamole!

You can eat avocados everyday

Truth is, you can eat avocados as much as you want, just mind the calories! It’s a great fruit for your diet, but it’s far from dietary. That being said, a pinch of avocado can do wonders for your meals throughout the day. Add some to your breakfast smoothie to create a silky texture, bake a yummy avocado cake for dinner, or make a simple avocado-egg sandwich for lunch.