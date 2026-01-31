70-Year-Old Kalpana Iyer Dances to Ramba Ho Ho Ho at Family Wedding, Fans Say ‘This Is Iconic’

Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer has left fans nostalgic and amazed after a video of her dancing to her iconic song Ramba Ho Ho Ho went viral on social media. At 70, the actress proved that age is just a number as she recreated the same energy and charm that once made her a Bollywood sensation. The viral video, shared by Kalpana Iyer herself, shows the actress dancing confidently at a family wedding.

Dressed in a gorgeous purple silk saree paired with a black-and-gold blouse, she looked radiant and graceful as she moved to the beats of her legendary number. Her performance instantly reminded fans of her glorious days in the 1980s when she was known for her bold screen presence and powerful dance moves. Sharing the clip, Kalpana wrote, “A friend sent me this video, which is from last night, and I still can’t believe I did this… I hadn’t danced in a long time, and it was a very special evening… Siddhant’s wedding.”

The song Ramba Ho Ho Ho originally featured in the 1981 film Armaan and went on to become one of the most iconic dance numbers of its time. The track remains hugely popular even today and was recently recreated for the film Dhurandhar, introducing it to a new generation of audiences. As soon as the video surfaced, fans flooded the comments section with praise.

One admirer wrote, “You are the real deal! Always love you.” Another commented, “Golden magic in every step, just like the original film.” A user gushed, “I wish I could age like that,” while a die-hard fan declared, “Girls who teach mischief are no match for you.” Born on July 26, 1956, in Mumbai, Kalpana Iyer is a celebrated actress and singer who ruled Bollywood screens during the 1980s and 1990s.

She featured in over 100 Hindi films, making her debut as a dancer in Lootmaar and bagging her first acting role in Humse Badhkar Kaun. Before entering films, Kalpana was the first runner-up at Miss India 1978 and represented India at the Miss World 1978 pageant, where she reached the top 15 semi-finalists. Kalpana Iyer became known for her distinctive dance style and strong screen presence.