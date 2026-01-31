Sudha Chandran Breaks Silence on Viral Mata Ki Chowki Video, Reveals Spiritual Experiences on Paras Chhabra’s Podcast

Veteran actress and classical dancer Sudha Chandran recently found herself at the center of social media chatter after a video from a Mata Ki Chowki held at her home went viral in early January. While many viewers expressed devotion and support, a section of netizens criticized the actress, with some even calling her actions overacting. Now, Sudha Chandran has finally addressed the controversy and opened up about her spiritual beliefs in a candid conversation on Paras Chhabra’s podcast Abra Ka Dabra.

During the podcast, Paras Chhabra directly asked Sudha about the viral video and whether she experiences divine possession during the Mata Ki Chowki. Responding calmly, the actress said, “That’s a very big word ‘the goddess possesses me.’ I don’t know about that. But the goddess definitely comes and blesses me.” When asked what exactly she feels during such moments, Sudha explained that her connection with the divine developed over time, rooted deeply in family traditions and faith.

Sudha revealed that after marrying a Punjabi businessman, her father insisted that worshipping family deities regularly was essential to avoid Pitra Dosha and ensure well-being for future generations. She shared that her husband Ravi’s family deity was believed to be Vaishno Devi, and though the tradition had faded over time, her father encouraged them to restart it. The couple began visiting Vaishno Devi in 1997 and has continued the ritual every year since then.

It was during these visits that Sudha learned about Mata Ki Chowki. After returning to Mumbai, she discussed it with her husband, and the ceremony became a permanent annual ritual at their home. “We have been doing Mata Ki Chowki for the last 22–23 years, always on the first Saturday of the year,” she said. Talking about the viral incident, Sudha revealed that this year’s Chowki was especially intense.

“There was very high energy,” she recalled. According to her husband Ravi, she drank nearly 4.5 litres of water in just 10 minutes as she kept asking for water repeatedly. “After that, I was completely exhausted for one and a half days,” the actress added, explaining the physical toll the experience took on her. During the podcast, Sudha also revisited her inspiring life journey. She spoke about her iconic film ‘Naache Mayuri’, calling it India’s first true biopic where the real-life subject played herself.