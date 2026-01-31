Bebika Dhurve Claims Elvish Yadav Is Banned From Dubai, Calls His Fan Base Toxic Ahead of Show’s Grand Premiere

The much-anticipated reality show The 50 is all set to premiere on February 1 at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV. Even before going on air, the show has created massive buzz due to its grand scale, dramatic promos, and controversial statements by contestants. Now, Bebika Dhurve, who is among the 50 celebrity participants, has stirred fresh controversy with her remarks about YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Bebika Dhurve’s Explosive Statement on Elvish Yadav

In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Bebika Dhurve spoke openly about Elvish Yadav and his fan following. She didn’t mince her words and called both Elvish and his fans toxic. “His fan base is toxic, and so is he. I always try to stay away from toxicity. My circle is not toxic. No matter which show I am on, the people I sit with are respectable and professional,” Bebika said.

What raised eyebrows even more was Bebika’s claim that Elvish Yadav is banned from Dubai. Incidentally, Elvish’s close friend and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria is also a participant in The 50. Bebika warned that if Elvish or his friends try to create trouble, they could face serious legal consequences. “Elvish is already banned from Dubai. If his friends also want to get banned, they can do whatever they want. My Dubai lawyer will speak, not the one here,” she said.

She further added, “I am a legal resident of Dubai. Don’t mess with me. Your whole life will be ruined. I operate according to Dubai lawyers.” It is worth noting that Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav had a major fallout during Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bebika was part of a group that included Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naaz, while Elvish was supported by Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar.

Their rivalry was one of the most talked-about aspects of the season, and fans are now curious if old tensions will resurface in The 50. Filming for The 50 has already begun at a luxurious palace set in Malad-Malwani, Mumbai. On the very first day, Lion, the mysterious authority figure of the show, explained the rules and conducted tasks for all 50 contestants.