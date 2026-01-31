Rani Mukerji Urges Wives to Speak Up to Husbands; Netizens Wonder Why We Can’t Just Discuss Peace:

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s recent comments have stirred controversy online, with many social media users questioning her perspective. During an interview, she expressed her views on household roles, suggesting that wives should raise their voices when speaking to their husbands. The statement quickly drew criticism, as numerous users argued it encouraged unhealthy communication in marriages.

Critics highlighted that normalising shouting could erode mutual respect and understanding between partners. While some defended her remarks as context-specific, a large portion of the online community voiced disappointment, reigniting debates about equality, communication, and respectful behaviour in contemporary households.

Rani Mukerji Faces Backlash Over Comments

During a Bollywood Hungama interview, Rani stressed the importance of gender dynamics at home, noting that a boy’s behaviour reflects how his father treats his mother, underscoring the deep and lasting influence parental relationships have on shaping children. “I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way. I think fathers need to be responsible for how they treat their wives at home, because that’s what a boy grows up seeing. If your mother is treated well, if she’s given respect, boys will understand that women are supposed to be given that respect and that darja in society.”

Furthermore she continued, “So it all starts at home. Even a small thing like a father raising his voice at the mother shouldn’t happen. You know, the mother should raise her voice at the father, that’s how it should be.” Rani recalled a school incident, sharing that she once slapped a boy. She then humorously referenced her husband, filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra, adding a playful twist to her story and connecting her mischievous childhood moment with her married life. “Only one boy I slapped, and the rest of the boys were my friends. And just don’t go and ask my husband what happens to him every day at home,” Rani stated.

However, Rani’s remarks triggered backlash from numerous social media users. Many turned to platforms such as Reddit and Instagram to voice disagreement, openly challenging her opinions and questioning her perspective. One individual even penned a detailed response online, “I think she tries to be funny, but she doesn’t realise that she is NOT”, with another mentioning, “She laughs and insists she made a great point.”

“What kind of behaviour is this? I honestly don’t understand why no one ever calls her out. Just because she’s from an older generation doesn’t mean she can say anything she wants,” one mentioned. One wrote, “We talked about this Rani. Not again!” “Why would anyone raise their voice against anyone? Can’t we just talk about peace and have gentle conversation,” one wrote. Another shared, “Normalising shouting in a relationship—no matter who does it—is a strange hill to die on.”

Upcoming project for Rani

On the professional work, Rani Mukerji is eagerly awaiting the release of Mardaani 3, continuing her role as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who battles crime in her city with a focus on protecting women. Written by Aayush Gupta, directed by Abhiraj Minwala, and produced by Aditya Chopra, this third installment of the Mardaani franchise promises gripping action and social relevance. The film is scheduled to premiere in theatres on January 30, generating high anticipation among fans.