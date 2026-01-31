Vishal Bhardwaj On Arijit Singh Stepping Away From Playback Singing: ‘He Is Following His Own Path’

Music composer and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has commented on the recent announcement by singer Arijit Singh that he will step back from playback singing in films, describing it as a personal decision that reflects the singer’s evolving creative journey. Bhardwaj called Arijit’s choice understandable and said the music industry must respect the artist’s decision as he charts a new phase in his career.

Arijit Singh, one of the most successful voices in contemporary Indian film music, confirmed that he will no longer take on new assignments as a playback vocalist, although he plans to continue making music in other domains. The singer’s announcement, shared on his social media, caught the attention of fans and colleagues alike, given his long list of chart-topping songs and widespread popularity.

Vishal Bhardwaj, whose body of work includes films and music productions known for their emotional depth and artistic nuance, spoke to reporters about his perspective on Arijit’s evolution. While acknowledging the impact Arijit has had on Indian cinema, Bhardwaj emphasised that artists grow and shift focus over time, and that this should be viewed as part of a natural process rather than a retreat.

“Arijit has given us some incredible music over the years,” Bhardwaj said in the interview. He praised the singer for the way his voice has connected with audiences and noted that his departure from film playback work does not diminish his contribution to the industry. “He is following his own path, and I think that is something we should all respect.”

Bhardwaj also highlighted that the music industry has room for a wide variety of creative expressions. He noted that while film playback remains a vibrant and central aspect of Indian cinema, there are many other avenues through which musicians can explore their craft, including independent music, concerts, classical explorations or digital platforms. In Arijit’s case, he said, the transition may open up new opportunities to delve deeper into musical forms that are less tied to cinematic storytelling.

The topic of artists shifting away from playback singing or mainstream film music has come up in recent years as more musicians seek creative autonomy and move toward projects that align with personal interests or artistic inclinations. Bhardwaj’s comments mirrored this larger context, suggesting that such decisions are not departures from success but expansions of an artist’s range.

Arijit Singh’s influence on Bollywood music cannot be overstated. With hits that have defined entire eras of film narratives and soundtracks, he has been a go-to voice for emotional ballads, romantic themes and dramatic sequences alike. His songs have amassed millions of views and streams, making him a defining figure in the music landscape of the 2010s and early 2020s.

Despite stepping away from playback singing, Arijit’s existing body of work continues to resonate with audiences, and he has clarified that recordings he has already completed may still be released in upcoming films. This means listeners may continue to hear his voice in new cinematic contexts for some time, even as he shifts focus.

Bhardwaj also touched on the role of mentorship and collaboration in the industry, noting that artists often learn from one another across projects and time. He said that Arijit’s legacy as a playback singer will continue to influence young vocalists and composers who look up to his journey.

Ultimately, Bhardwaj framed Arijit Singh’s decision as a reminder that creativity does not remain static. “Music is a lifelong journey,” he said, “and each artist finds their own way to express what matters to them. Arijit’s choice is simply another chapter in his remarkable story.”